YouDay | Wolves and the fruit of spirit

Coach LaMonte shares a story on the power of the fruits of the spirit and how you will become externally what you feed on internally.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An old Cherokee chief sat down to teach his grandson a lesson about life. “There’s a fight going on inside me,” he tells the young boy, “a fight between two wolves.”

“One wolf is evil. It’s full of malice, anger, greed, self-pity, and false pride. The other is good. It’s full of love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control.”

“This same fight is going on inside you and everyone else on the face of the earth.”

The grandson was quiet, pondering this revelation for a moment before asking, “Grandfather, which wolf will win?” The old man replied, “The one you feed.”

We were all created with the fruits of the spirit but allow the elements of life to silence them. Imagine the world if we fed the fruits instead of the lies.

