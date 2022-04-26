YouDay: Learning life lessons from VHS tapes

Coach LaMonte says to start to see the life you want, hear your voice confirm that you can have it, and speak it forward.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Remember the old VHS tapes? We have come a long way, haven't we? I want to teach you a lesson on the new VHS. No, I am not about to set you back in time, but teach you a lesson that will catapult you forward into a sound and successful future.

The new "VHS" is Vision-Hearing-Speaking.

If you see it for your life and hear the that small inner voice the grants you permission to forge forward and do it, and then you confirm it by speaking it forth, you position yourself to prosper in every level of your life.

It is imperative that you don't turn your VHS against you but make it work for you. Today start to see the life you want, hear your voice confirm that you can have it, and speak it forward.

Remember, the more you see and hear, the more you will believe this is accurate for you.

-Coach LaMonte

