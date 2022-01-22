YouDay: Life is a mind game

Today on YouDay, Coach LaMonte gets us ready to make significant changes to the way we think and encourages us on how to maintain a healthy way of thinking.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Life starts in the mind and ends in the grave. There is one thing that will never change- and that is the fact that none of us will make it out of life, alive.

Life is a mind game, and for some they have placed themselves in living graves, not accepting that they have a full life to be lived.

It's time to start making conscious decisions that will keep our lives above the dirt and command the mental grave to wait.

There is an appointed time when the grave will grab hold of us but put an end to the living grave that is attempting to hold you captive.

Like Lazurus rise up out of the grave- you got work to do.

You can follow Coach LaMonte on all social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.