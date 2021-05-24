YouDay: Listening to the hearts of others

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charles Schultz once said “A wise owl sat on an oak, the more he saw the less he spoke, the less he spoke the more he heard. Why aren’t we like the wise old bird.” Like this owl, there is a time to speak, a time to watch, and a time to simply listen. All relationships need balance. It is wise to take a break from the busyness of life and simply observe the beauty that others bring into our lives.