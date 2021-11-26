YouDay: Listening to the wrong voices can lead you in the wrong direction

Coach LaMonte says be true to you, that's the only voice that matters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A tree doesn't need to be reminded it's a tree nor water that it's water. They are what they are and don't require validation. With this in mind why do some seek validation on who we are from people not qualified to speak?

Have you ever felt so unsure about yourself that you sought anyone to blow air upon the coals of your life?

Some look for someone, anyone to qualify us for the life we are living.

This leads to listening to the wrong voices and wrong voices can lead us in the wrong direction.

Many today are stuck in the opinions of others and dwell in self adopted opinions of themselves, and when the opinions of others become facts by which we lead our lives, then we place ourselves in spiritual, emotional, and mental danger.

Pull yourself away from the mindset of validation from others and move in the direction of who you were created to be. Be true to you, that's the only voice that matters.