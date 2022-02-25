YouDay: Keep the curiosity of life alive

Your life doesn't have to be boxed in.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American entrepreneur and self-made millionaire Mary Ellen Pleasant once said, "life was meant to be lived, and curiosity must be kept alive."

The moment we stop becoming curious is the moment we allow the grave to swallow us up. Each day we must keep learning, keep growing, making every effort to become better than we were the day before.

Your greatest competition in life is not your neighbor, but the person you used to be. God grants us the ability to become our best version of self but if you are only focused on reliving yesterday how could today become your greatest advocate.

Your life doesn't have to be boxed in. Too many unfortunately died at the age of 25, but weren't buried until 75.

Keep curiosity alive, your life deserves that.