YouDay: Living with 'lack'

Coach LaMonte has a definition for this, and how we can understand those who dealt with it in life.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — I have known many people who have grown up with lack.

For some, the world of "not enough" or "just getting by" is all too real. If I'm talking to you, just know that you don't have to remain there. You can change your circumstances by first changing your mindset. Now, changing your mindset is not an overnight event. It takes time and patience, but you must be willing to endure.

Now, If this is not you that I'm talking too, it is important that you are not judgmental of those who have less. We all at some point have walked through something. However, the keyword is walking - there is no time to get stuck in a life you have the power to change.

So do what is necessary to change it.