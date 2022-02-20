YouDay: Make your own opportunities

Coach LaMonte introduces us to Madam CJ Walker and shares her viewpoint on the power of creating opportunities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Entrepreneur Madam CJ Walker once said, "Don't sit down and wait for the opportunities to come. Get up and make them."

How many times have you sat by and allowed opportunity after opportunity to pass you by? When will you step up and acknowledge that this is your moment to shine and whatever it is you want in life will not flow towards you until you create opportunities to flow towards it.

We allow opportunities to pass us by because we disqualify ourselves and count ourselves out. From this moment forward the only thing you need to count is all the amazing opportunities you're going to embrace.

Now is your time, so don't allow life's opportunities to pass you by; get in front of it and take it. It's yours.

