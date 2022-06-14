YouDay: Merging focus and potential

Coach gets us amped and ready to finish the race called life strong.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are going to awaken your focus potential.

1. Focus on your strong points.

There are areas in life in which you excel. There are areas in life where you don’t perform your best. Tap into your strong areas and allow yourself the room to grow.

2. Focus on today.

Embrace an attitude that yesterday is over and ended at 11:59 p.m. It doesn’t matter whether yesterday was good or bad. It’s happened. Yesterday should never have enough power to hold you captive, today.

3. Focus on your contribution.

The best version of you will emerge when you decide to use your potential to make the world a better place. A better world is a world where you are excelling because you have caused others to excel. Awaken your focus today- life is waiting.

