YouDay: Inspiration gained from Olympic champion Wilma Rudolph

As Coach LaMonte says, there are always two directions your life can go.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we kick off the Olympics, we remember how Olympic champion Wilma Rudolph battled and overcame multiple childhood illnesses. You would've thought this setback was enough to hold her bondage to her body -- but Wilma found the strength to pull herself through.

Told by a doctor she would never walk again, and feeling the weight of depression, her mother offered another opinion -- she would walk again. By faith, she believed her mother, and momma was right.

Two opinions -- one decision.

Who are you listening to, and what opinion are they offering? Like a crossroads, there are always two directions your life can go. And that direction is based on what and who you believe. I guess in this case it was wise for Wilma to seek out a second opinion.

