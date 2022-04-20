YouDay: Making the most of our power to believe

Coach LaMonte reveals a formula to help us uncover what we truly believe about ourselves in order to unpack a powerful and productive life.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The one thing we all have in common is our power to believe. This power is integrated into our inner spirit.

What we believe becomes the foundation of everything connected to us -- from our lifestyle to our decisions, along with how we relate to ourselves and others.

So what do you believe about yourself?

To find the answer, monitor your dominant thoughts and listen to the language you use when speaking to yourself. If what you believe about yourself is hindering or preventing you from living the life you desire, you must confront that belief.

Anything left unresolved internally will resolve itself externally -- and those results may not be beneficial to us.

Make yourself and what you believe about yourself a priority -- there is no time to waste.

-Coach Lamonte

You can follow Coach LaMonte on all social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.



