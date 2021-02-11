YouDay: Our stories bind us together

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Our personal stories are more than just the life experiences we live but the glue the holds our communities together. It is only when we all come together to share our stories that we realize we are not as different as the world attempts to make us.
We are our brothers' keepers. This means that we are responsible for one another and responsible for picking one another up when the other is down. When we understand this power we have then we will be able to take our life stories more personally.
What I learned is this: My story is to be lived but my story is not my own. My story belongs to the world. It is my responsibility- your responsibility to share accordingly.
-Coach LaMonte
Music used by permission-© 2021 Ace Livingston Music/www.acelivingston.com
