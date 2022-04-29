YouDay: Break free of the chains of what is familiar

Coach LaMonte uses a philosophical metaphor to show us how breaking the chains of familiar can position us to live a life of excellence.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In Plato's Allegory of the Cave, he explained how people were chained to walls only to see the wall and the fire that burned for light. Each day they were captivated by images that passed by behind them. The moment freedom was granted one prisoner saw two realities -- the images seen on the wall and the true reality of what is.

Unable to process reality from the image, he returned to a place of familiarity -- the chains.

Sometimes what we expected to see in life is not what we experience, and this can lead to reverting back to places we once knew. Now is not the time to abandon your current reality that you may not be pleased with, but lose the chains preventing that desired reality.

Lose the chains -- it's time to be free.

-Coach LaMonte

