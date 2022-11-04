YouDay: How to be honest with yourself when you are the problem

Coach LaMonte says we were created with our own minds and opinions and must respect the fact that others may not see the world as we do.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Not everyone we come into contact with is the problem. Did you ever stop to think that maybe it's you?

I say this because many of us are unaware that self-perception is the set of eyes in which we view the world and the people in it. We are oversaturated with "meism" and expect the entire world to see and understand things the way we see them.

We were created with our own minds and opinions and must respect the fact that others may not see the world as we do. We must not use that as a reason to punish others but to learn and teach so that perspectives can be shared.

Don't throw the whole world away because it doesn't agree with you- challenge it and watch how your perspective could possibly change for the better.

-Coach LaMonte

