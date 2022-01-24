YouDay: The proverb of the burning house

Coach LaMonte turns to an Ashanti proverb with an important lesson.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is an Ashanti proverb that states two men in a burning house must not stop to argue.

There is an urgency called upon us in critical moments when we must pull ourselves away from minute and unimportant things. How much of your time is spent on distractions, concentrating on things that don't better you, but make your life worse off?

The longer we focus on the unnecessary things, the more we miss out on the necessary ones that are created for our success.

When it seems everything around you is catching fire, that's not the time to get burned, but to find a way of escape.

Life has a way of torching promises because we are unprepared for the unexpected.

It is important not to be surprised by life events but to know that such events will happen. You are more than a conqueror; that means you have already won even before the fire starts.

