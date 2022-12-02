YouDay: Putting people on notice

Coach LaMonte says it is time to put people on notice that you are here and you aren't going anywhere.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NBA great Kobe Bryant once said, “The most important thing is you must put everybody on notice that you’re here and you are for real.”

People have written you off, left you for dead, and attempted to convince you that your life is done. But today that changes.

It is time to put people on notice that you are here and you aren't going anywhere.

People will talk; let them. People will doubt; let them. People will think you can't bounce back from this current setback you are facing; let them.

Only you and your decisions can silence the mouths of doubters. What matters is what you believe about yourself, and if you believe that you are more than a conqueror, no opinion by another can change that.

