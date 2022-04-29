YouDay: Reclaim your story

Changing our story is as simple as turning the page. Coach LaMonte explains how to remove ourselves from lack and position ourselves for winning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If life is a book, are you stuck at the table of contents, a chapter, or have you not made it beyond the cover?

Wherever you are it's time to focus on what is important, and it's time to turn the page.

1. Focus on what is important in life.

So much time is wasted on things that are wasting you. If it won’t affect you five years from now don’t spend another five minutes focusing on it.

2. The book of your life doesn’t deserve a period.

It deserves a comma. You are not finished, so stop living as if you are.

3. Every page in life doesn’t have to resemble the page before.

Keep writing, keep living, and keep focusing on your next because life is a partner, not an enemy. Reclaim your story because it's waiting to be told.

-Coach LaMonte

