YouDay: The importance of forgiveness

Coach LaMonte reflects on the power of forgiveness and mending relationships with those in your life who have hurt you.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The people we love are not perfect. There are times when their actions may hurt but it doesn't mean that you walk away, or throw the entire person away.

It reminds me of a story about a group of porcupines.

It was a cold winter and they decided in an effort to save their lives from the elements they would huddle together for warmth. They soon discovered that as they huddled the quills of each other wounded their closest companion. Not wanting to endure the pain any longer they all decided to part ways. Because of the cold some died. Those who remained had a decision to make: Do we suffer the pain of the quill or die?

They decided that a small wound was better than death. Things happen but we must forgive. Mistakes are made but we must extend grace.

It may be worth it in the end.