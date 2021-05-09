YouDay: Remembering moms on Mother's Day

Coach LaMonte celebrates mother's on this special Mother's Day and reminds them on the importance of keeping your alive.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When we think of what it means to be a mother we think of someone who is strong and selfless. A woman that places the desires of her children before her own. But so many mothers sacrifice their own dreams for their families. I look back at my mother. She has always been a person so motivated that her determination alone is contagious. That is what I have always loved about my mother- nothing stops her from what she wants.

In 1987 we moved to Boston. We lost everything during the move and once we arrived in the city we had no place to call home. It was at that time for the first time in my life I was homeless. I could see the look on my mother's face when we were moved to a homeless shelter. The things I saw shaped my life. But I remember her determination to change the story and get us back on our feet. And she did.

I recently met a young mother. I asked her what her dream was? Her response broke my heart. She replied, "when I got pregnant I stopped dreaming". To any mother reading this, and you share this ideology, my message to you is simple, your children are not the end of your dreams, they are the beginning. Rather than spending time holding that dream inside of you, wondering if you are fit to even bring it forth, you are, so make that dream a reality.

I want to encourage you to cast aside any doubt you may have concerning yourself and remember-your dream is also your baby and just as you would never neglect your child you can never neglect that dream either. So push through and like my mom Carolyn...do life on your terms and you will win every time! Happy Mother's Day.