YouDay: Awaken self-confidence

Coach LaMonte says it is hard to get distracted when focus is the means by which you live by.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It is time to awaken self-confidence. Here is how you do it:

1. Be present.

Know that this is your moment and own it. Don’t accept lack as your final outcome. There is more in front of you than that which is behind you.

2. Lighten up.

One way to dissuade yourself from taking action is to take whatever you are about to do too seriously. That only makes it feel too big, too difficult and too scary. You will then realize that those problems and negative feelings are just something you are creating in your own mind.

3.Stay focused.

It is hard to get distracted when focus is the means by which you live by. Reprogram yourself with the attitude “I already got this thing” mentality and it will be impossible for you to lose.

