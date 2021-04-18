YouDay: Tell yourself you are enough

Sometimes, we need a reminder we are enough. Coach LaMonte shares why that's important.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Look at your life.

When I say to look at your life, look at the areas of your life where you are seeking more and questioning the mindset you are accepting. Can you believe that some people thought they destroyed you with their words? Can you believe that some sought to hurt you with their actions? Can you believe some counted you out?

Though many people in your life left you for dead you rose like the morning sun to take your position at the table of life.

I don't want you to get stuck in a past season that no longer recognizes you. Yesterday no longer has power over you. I declare over your life that you will live and not die, and prosper and not miss. It is time to win and not fail, and press forth and not faint. You must decide who you want to be and what you will stand for. So rise from the dead of insecurity. Rise from the dead of self doubt. Stop focusing on what they did and focus on what you learned from the offense. It's your time. Now move!