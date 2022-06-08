YouDay: Getting over 'in-your-way-itis'

Coach LaMonte says you are your own worst saboteur.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Can I be transparent?

It seemed at a time in my life where every day I was beating myself up. I was self-sabotaging myself every opportunity that came. I pushed that opportunity away. I would say to myself, 'you're not good enough, you're not qualified, why would you even attempt to do that thing'.

And then one day, I had a conversation with myself. And I said to myself, 'you know what, LaMonte, no more. Why continue to miss out on opportunities that were created specifically for you'. And that's when I discovered I had "in-your-way-itis".

It's when we're constantly creating roadblocks that keep us from living our best everyday life. And it was at that moment, I said, 'No more, I'm not going to get in my way anymore'."

There are enough people in this world willing to throw bricks at me. I'm not going to help them. So I began to partner with myself, instead of treating myself like my worst enemy. And it was then that I knew that I can live my best life.

You can live your best life too. Today is your huge day. Go out, and live.