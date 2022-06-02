YouDay: Shirley Chisholm, and a seat at the table

Coach LaMonte shares a unique perspective on the importance of having a seat at the table.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman to serve in Congress, once said "If they don't give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair.”

What an amazing statement. So many of us have tried to find our way in life, navigating through the terrain of emotions, trying to find a place of acceptance.

It is through this that we drown our opinions, rather than having others we think to be smarter and more qualified sit in the seat of our promise. It is time to find your place, time to find the right environment, the right atmosphere that will welcome the gift you are.

I agree with the statement Ms. Chisholm said but I also believe that there are moments in life you are called to build your own table. It's time for you to escape the mind of dependence and create your own opportunities.

There is an awakened architect bubbling on the inside of you waiting to design your greatest life.

Many of you have faced rejection and have become so numb to the idea that you matter. You do matter. -But did you ever consider that the table you've been trying to sit at may be too small for you? Think on that.

You can follow Coach LaMonte on all social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.