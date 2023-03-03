YouDay: Sojourner Truth's power

Coach LaMonte has a reminder: speaking the truth is powerful.



CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Women's rights activist Sojourner Truth once said "Truth is powerful and it prevails".

You are only as powerful as the truth you convince yourself. If that truth is a lie, then the lie you presume to be the truth will guide you down paths of unintended results. Truth is intended to forge you forward to a place where only prevailing exists.

Time will reveal what you truly believe about you, and you must be willing to find the strength to combat what simply may not be prospering you. It's time to eliminate whatever has been holding you back and remind yourself that you were created to win and losing is no longer an option.

It is written that the truth shall set you free. Don't you think it's time to find that truth?

