YouDay: We reap what we sow

Coach LaMonte explains the principle of sowing and reaping, and how it impacts the life you live.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sowing and reaping: A principle so powerful that it is who we are. For whatsoever we reap we will sow. What this means is whatsoever you contribute in life will cause a manifestation of some type.

An example would be if you sow exercising, you will reap a healthier body.

MORE FROM COACH LAMONTE: YouDay: An amendment to the Golden Rule

If you sow time, you will reap a reward.

If you sow good energy, you will reap good energy.

The foundation behind this principle is whatsoever you put out into the world will release a result, whether positive or negative. Evaluate your life -- everything you have you reaped is because you sowed it.

MORE FROM COACH LAMONTE: YouDay: How to be honest with yourself when you are the problem

If you want greatness and a great life, sow seeds that will reap it. Remember: Never expect to reap from a garden you never sowed in.

-Coach LaMonte

You can follow Coach LaMonte on all social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.



FREE PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts