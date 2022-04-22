YouDay: Step out of your comfort zone and step into restless waters

Coach LaMonte shares a biblical story that can challenge people to step out of their comfort zones and into a place of expected results.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Bible tells a story of how Jesus walked on water in the midst of a storm. He invited Peter to walk with him and Peter took the bold step to step out of the boat.

See, Peter was a fisherman by trade. The boat was a place of familiarity. Yet he was bold enough to leave the familiar place for an unfamiliar one.

It is time to step out of your comfort zone and step into restless waters.

In life, you are going to be called upon to do the impossible. When that call comes, you must be willing to leave what is familiar and obtain the unexpected.

We fear stepping out because we are more focused on what is going on around us than what is happening in front of us. Leave the boat and go after the life you desire most.

Stop talking and start walking.

-Coach LaMonte



