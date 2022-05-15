YouDay | Teaching kids the power of teamwork

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How far would you go to teach your kids the power of teamwork? Here's a story that will give you some insight on how your kids can put their competitive nature aside to become a team.
There was a man who had three sons. His sons constantly fought with each other. The father finally told his sons he'd give each of them 10 sticks to break in half. Whoever broke their sticks fastest would be the winner.
This task took the sons mere minutes to complete, but once they finished, the brothers fought over who finished first. The father then said he'd give them 10 more sticks, but they'd have to break them as a bundle, not individually.
Each son tried their best but none could break the bundle in half. In response, their father said, "it was easy to break the sticks individually, but difficult to break all 10 at the same time. if the three of you stay united as a team, nobody will be able to break you."
Think of that one the next time your kids need a lesson.
You can follow Coach LaMonte on all social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.
WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.