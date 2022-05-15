YouDay | Teaching kids the power of teamwork

Sometimes, our kids are too competitive with each other to understand how much stronger they work as a unit. This story will help them realize that.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How far would you go to teach your kids the power of teamwork? Here's a story that will give you some insight on how your kids can put their competitive nature aside to become a team.

There was a man who had three sons. His sons constantly fought with each other. The father finally told his sons he'd give each of them 10 sticks to break in half. Whoever broke their sticks fastest would be the winner.

This task took the sons mere minutes to complete, but once they finished, the brothers fought over who finished first. The father then said he'd give them 10 more sticks, but they'd have to break them as a bundle, not individually.

Each son tried their best but none could break the bundle in half. In response, their father said, "it was easy to break the sticks individually, but difficult to break all 10 at the same time. if the three of you stay united as a team, nobody will be able to break you."

Think of that one the next time your kids need a lesson.

