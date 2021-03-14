YouDay: Look at the stories from the scars

Did you know that the greatest parts of your story are directly connected to the painful events in your life? It is not about how you were hurt but how you turned your hurt around to become victorious.

You are a walking victory! It is sometimes easy to focus on the pain that we forget the promise. We forget the lesson and what we learned. It is time to look at your flaws as victory scars and show the world that you have won. It is imperative that you mark your path and know that the bandaid that once covered your pain will leave a scar that will tell the world that you are more than enough.