YouDay: There's sunshine after the storm

Have you ever heard this statement? It seemed in my life the worse was the only thing I could expect. I found myself in a position with my family we had never seen before: We lost everything. We were homeless. I don't know if you have ever been in a position like mine but it is a very lonely and vulnerable place.

Whatever storm you are currently facing just know that you have trained for this current obstacle all your life. You have overcome many obstacles and setbacks yet you are still standing. You have been rejected by love ones, yet you are still standing. The same strength that brought you out the storm before has taught you a lesson on how to walk out of the next storm you will face. Stay focused and motivated knowing that the best days ahead are the greatest for your life.