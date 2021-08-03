YouDay: Taking out cluttered thinking

Coach LaMonte shares tips on decluttering your thoughts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Remember Oscar from Sesame Street? He was a grouch. He lived in a garbage can. Did I mention he was a grouch? Yeah, I mentioned it because that was the trait of his personality that we became most familiar with. His identity was attached to his name, Oscar the Grouch, and garbage living was the life that he absorbed. It is amazing that our lives go the way our minds go. Whatever our mind creates will become what we experience. I must warn you, anything you create in your mind will flow into your lifestyle, the moment your treat it has truth. Once there you will pay the consequence of that you have released.

Oscar could never comprehend anything pleasant because he was conditioned by his environment, which was garbage. His environment was an outer manifestation of what his internal world looked like. He was what he believed and what he believed he submitted his life to. For so many of you, your reality is in the state that it is because you have accepted thoughts that do not benefit you but lessen your value. In the video I asked the question if you would eat out of the garbage can. I know anyone watching or reading would not, but if you are thinking garbage thoughts you are consuming your mind.

You are what you eat so if you are eating it it is because you believe it is acceptable for you to eat and believe. He could not distance himself from what we was because what he was-was who he accepted. In your mind is the place of personal acceptance. It is there that we become who the world sees. There is a quote that says that whatsoever a person believes in their heart so are they. Oscar believed that garbage living was acceptable for him, and because of that garbage became his norm.

So from this day forward no longer allow trash to create a destiny you don't want to live. Shake off garbage thinking and allow trash to become treasure.

-Coach LaMonte