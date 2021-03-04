YouDay: The Blind Man and the Lantern

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There was a blind man who lived in a small village. Each night he would walk through the village carrying a lantern wherever he went. One night while walking he came across a group of young travelers.

After noticing he was blind, yet carrying a lantern, they began making fun of him. One of them asked “Hey Blind Man! You are blind why do you carry the lantern when you can't see?” The blind man replied, “Yes, unfortunately, I am blind and I can’t see anything, but a lantern which I am carrying is not for me but for people like you who can't see at night. I am using my light to light a path to help others on their journey."