YouDay: The double-minded dilemma

Coach LaMonte says we can't remain torn between two mindsets.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a spiritual writing which states that a double-minded person is unstable in all their ways.

Our instability is an indication that we are living between two mindsets: one that has perfected the way we can destroy ourselves, and another that seeks healing for ourselves. This internal tug of war reflects in our behavior and this is destructive.

We can not heal ourselves as long as we see ourselves as our own enemy. We can not devise a plan to overcome our darkness until we see that we deserve light to manifest within. We are indeed our worst enemy, and an enemy who knows your next move is the enemy that will destroy you every time.

Go to war with a strategy and I promise you will win.