YouDay: The double-minded person's downfall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A double-minded person is unstable in all of their ways. Your soul is the house that is comprised of your mind, will, and emotions, with the mind being the dominant foundation.

What double-minded means is that your life experiences have caused your soul to split into two different directions. A double-minded person is restless and confused in their thoughts, actions, and behavior. This person is always in conflict with themselves. It is similar to the angel and devil sitting on both shoulders.

Today, if this is you, decide which soul will become your permanent habitation.

Confusion and instability are not your cups to bear. Position yourself to embrace the soul that empowers you not disempowers you, and rid yourself of opportunities to self-sabotage.

Your soul is hungry to become one.

