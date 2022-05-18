YouDay: The indecisive donkey

Coach LaMonte shares a lesson about the consequences of indecision.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One day, a hungry donkey stumbled upon two equally large bales of hay. He looked at both, going back and forth as if he was watching a tennis match. He stood unable to decide which was best.

This went on for days. Unable to make a decision, the donkey died from starvation.

Many of you are like this donkey. You are pondering back and forth on a decision you should have made a long time ago. You know the right thing to do, but fear creeps in and no decision has been made.

How long will you watch your life crumble when the answer to your stability is found in making a decision? Today, evaluate each thing standing before you and decide.

Your life is starving -- feed it. Do the right thing today.