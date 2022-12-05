YouDay: The key to coincidence

Coach LaMonte shares insight on coincidence and how your decision making power is a great influencer in it.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — I love the quote which says that coincidence is God's way of staying anonymous. Is there really a thing called coincidence or has much of what we are living out a result of divine planning?

I believe it could be a matter of both. Our lives are planned by our decisions. The decision you make today will impact the person you are becoming tomorrow.

We are the creators of destiny and what we put into the earth will in result be what we receive back.

We must live more conscious, fully aware, that the decision made today is impacting the decision made tomorrow. Understand that we are defined by the decisions we have made and will make.

This is what I call the cycle of coincidence. Position yourself today; coincidence will do the rest.

