YouDay: The need for vision

Coach LaMonte expands on a spiritual proverb about our visions for our lives.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's a spiritual proverb that says "Where there is no vision, the people perish". This has always struck at the core of my life.

There are so many people in our communities who live life without a vision for their lives. With no vision your life will go wherever it desires.

The word perish doesn't necessarily mean a physical death; it relates to spiritual and mental death. Our greatest torment is sometimes self inflicted. We make hurting ourselves a way of life.

When our life has no vision, it has no direction. Without direction your life lacks expectation. This is why so many just accept what life brings and settle for any outcome.

See it this way: a leaf carried by the wind doesn't choose the direction it goes. What is guiding your life and what is the vision that you are living by? If you have no direction life will find a direction for you: and it may not be the direction you want.