YouDay: The new VHS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Remember the old VHS tapes. We have come a long way haven't we?
I want to teach you a lesson on the new VHS. No I am not about to set you back in time, but teach you a lesson that will catapult you forward into a sound and successful future.
MORE NEWS: 'Your identity will be celebrated' | Charlotte FC partners with Time Out Youth to support LGBTQ young people
The new VHS is Vision-Hearing-Speaking. If you see if for your life, and hear the that small inner voice the grants you permission to forge forward and do it, and then you confirm it by speaking it forth, you position yourself to prosper in every level of your life.
It is imperative that you don't turn your VHS against you but make it work for you. Today, start to see the life you want- hear your voice confirm that you can have it- and speak it forward.
Remember, the more you see and hear, the more you will believe this it is accurate for you.
You can follow Coach LaMonte on all social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.