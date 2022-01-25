YouDay: The plan in place for your life

Whether you know it or not, Coach LaMonte says a breakthrough is in store for you.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — I came to a point in my life that I had to confront the things that were destroying me in secret.

The secret things are those things we withhold from loved ones and attempt to convince ourselves at times don't exist. I personally found myself struggling in the darkness of silence, only hearing the voice of my pain. If this is how you feel, I know how you feel firsthand.

You exist today because there is a plan for your life. The pain you may currently feel will not last always. Now is not the time to throw in the towel. You can't wave the white flag surrendering, abandoning your potential, giving up on the promise concerning your life.

Your pain is your gain, your story! You must keep the faith. You are not a mistake. Your life is not an accident. You are a needed gift, a worthy gift. Press through because regardless of what it may look like today, you are, and will, come out tomorrow.

