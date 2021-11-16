YouDay: The power of change

Coach LaMonte explains why the power to change can create a life of unlimited potential.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's not until you are willing to change that change will take you seriously. Change speaks to you, shows you a better version of yourself and creates excitement within you.

Change has the power to show you a glimpse fo what is waiting for you but fear has a way of creeping in and preventing us from taking a step.

Fear of the unexpected paralyzes us and prevents us from taking action. I understand that change can look scary, but so is the willingness to not allow change. Imagine the life you could live if you simply applied the necessary actions to change.

We know the areas we need to change but we can no longer allow a lack of change to keep us from a more successful life.

The fear of change should never stifle the power to change. By implementing change you are telling your life that it deserves different. By ignoring change you are telling your life that contentment is better than sacrifice.

-Coach LaMonte.

