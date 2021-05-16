YouDay: The power of 'Let'

Coach LaMonte says the word "let" controls certain outcomes in your life. Choose wisely.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the beginning, there was one word that was released into the atmosphere. The word was "let." It is a powerful word with a dual meaning. The word means to grant permission to something, and it also means to hinder something from happening. It means that you can grant something permission to happen and hinder anything that would prevent it from happening.

This is a power in commanding your life by using your words to empower you and build a life you desire. There is a dark side to this word as well. It opens doors and can shift the dynamic of your life. We can sometimes permit things into our lives that we should have hindered, and hindered things in our lives we should have permitted. Could it be that many of the events that have manifested in your life are because of the wrong "let" you welcomed? Having the wrong powers of "let" in our lives can shift our perspective and change the trajectory of our lives.

Let us closely examine our lives. What have you permitted in your life that you should have hindered? What have you hindered in your life that you should have permitted? The one thing about asking ourselves questions is that it is impossible to lie to ourselves. Why is this? The moment you ask yourself a question you already know the answer because your life alerts you to it. You have the answers locked on the inside of you; LET them out.