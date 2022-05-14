YouDay: The power of self-respect

Coach LaMonte positions us to not only get the respect we deserve but how how we treat ourselves creates a blueprint to not only how others treat us but the respect

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All of us want respect. But how can we get people to respect us?

I have a respect process I call The Laws of Personal Treatment. What this means is we consciously and unconsciously create laws that inform people how they should treat us.

In essence, people will only respond to us based on the education we share with them on how to treat us.

You've heard me say this before: we must teach people how to treat us or they will assume they already know, and what they believe they know is based on what they have observed from us.

You must become the model of personal treatment, a blueprint to educate others. Learning to treat yourself with respect and observation will show others what you expect.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts