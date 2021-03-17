YouDay: The power of your words

Our words literally leave our mouths and travel into the atmosphere to build and redirect back to our lives what we have spoken.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Could your current state and life be a result of the words you have spoken? Today on youday! Coach LaMonte answers that very question and also gives us a warning to watch what we say.

They have no feelings and no emotions. They are simply soldiers on a mission to please their master. I am speaking about our words. Our words literally leave our mouths and travel into the atmosphere to build and redirect back to our lives what we have spoken.

Understand words will always bring to us what we have spoken because our words understand obedience. Whether good or bad, words believe this is what we want. Look at your life. Look at your current state, your environment, the life you live, the circumstances you have accepted- could you trace them back to words you have spoken in past seasons?

I took an honest assessment of my own life and discovered so many times that I was living in the midst of my words. It was hard to swallow that I was living a life that wasn't forced on me but a life that I permitted with the words I spoke. My life accepted the idea that my word was what I wanted and my life refused to interfere.

As your coach, I would ask you to do a thorough evaluation and connect what you see with a word you spoke. Whether it was spoken was directly or indirectly, spoken out of love or hate, your words don't think about your intention. They are merely doing what you've desired. Be mindful that every word will bring something to your life, and once they come back you will be forced to make room for what you spoke.