YouDay: The secret to winning at life

Coach LaMonte shares perspective on why there is a formula and the formula is already residing within you.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In a world where it seems that life can sometimes work against you embedded within is a formula to win.

No matter how tough it seems you were created to bounce back and win. Losing is not who you are but who you forgot you were: a person who wins.

That is why you must develop a buffer to work against the anxiety of failure. And this buffer is to embrace a constant attitude of winning.

See, if you always focus on winning, even when it seems you are losing, you can never get knocked out.

Adjust your mindset, adopt a new attitude of action, and never accept any failure as your final outcome. Remember, losing is an event- winning is a way of life.

