YouDay

YouDay: The story of Joseph

Coach LaMonte shares how one man in the Bible faced betrayal and became a leader in the end.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of my favorite characters from the Bible was a man named Joseph. One of 12 sons, he was betrayed by his brothers and sold into slavery simply because he was a dreamer.

 He was tossed into a pit, thrown into prison, and eventually became the second highest ranking official in Egypt serving in the palace. Understand like Joseph we too will have our pit, prison, and palace experiences. 

Why is this? Because there is a cost associated with the dream you are carrying. 

These three are phases necessary to bring your dreams to life, positioning you for your greatest life moment. Regardless of which phase you are currently experiencing, awaken the Joseph within. You are an overcomer and will endure. 

You are that person greatness is creating.

