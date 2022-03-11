YouDay: The superpower of words

Coach LaMonte shares the power we carry with what we say.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The greatest superpower we have are the words we speak. Our words defend us, protect us, elevate us to new heights. But your words also have the power to destroy you, limit you, and push you into places you were never intended to live.

So with this superpower the decision you must make is whether you will be the victor or the villain of your life? Words are simply servants which work on your behalf to produce the items you speak. Your words believe you and also believe that what is spoken is what you want for your life.

MORE YOUDAY: The value of being happy

So look at your life- are you saving the day as the victor or ruining your path as the villain? You hold the power of life and death in your mouth- which do you choose?