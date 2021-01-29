YouDay: Knowing when it's time to stop complaining and enjoy the little things

Do you find yourself complaining about what you don't have than appreciating the things you're blessed with?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the easiest things for many of us is to complain. OK, I understand that there are times to complain, and complaining at the right time can honestly be therapeutic.

But when it becomes a way of life, and a way of constant communication, that's when complaining becomes a problem. If you are a constant complainer, I would suggest you start taking stock in living life daily and showing some appreciation for the little things.

Life is too short, and too precious, to miss out on moments because complaining is your way of life.

Before you complain about anything, ask yourself if it's worth it and what the return on investment will be for you. We must become conscious, aware and present, and treat each situation as an experience we can learn from. Make it a point to deal instead of steal from the moment.

Complaining can become addictive, like a drug, if you don't deal with it immediately. I learned that complaining does nothing unless the purpose is to create change. If complaining only alienates those around us, it's not worth it.