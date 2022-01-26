YouDay: The you locked within you

Is who you're meant to be locked away? Coach LaMonte says it's time to use the key to let them out.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a you locked inside of you that is awaiting to become the called and desired you, that you were created to become.

That's a mouthful. Unfortunately, this you is ignored by the current you, because you are too comfortable in the you that you have accepted.

There is always better, and you can have better if you only allow yourself to have the best version of you. Never accept that who you are currently is all that you will ever be. That is simply a lie we convince ourselves.

Look at life from a different angle: are you willing to remain where you are when there is a new version of you screaming for more? Listen to the you within that wants the best for you; it's the least that you can do.

