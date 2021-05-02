YouDay: Think before you speak

Speak wisely because once you say something, you can't get it back.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — So many of us react with our mouths and then confront the rest of the story later.

We all have this issue.

It is called speaking your mind or giving someone a piece of your mind.

The thing about this is we sometimes speak before our mind comprehends what is actually taking place.

Wayward words destroy relationships, opportunities and, more drastically, ourselves.

My best advice for you reading this is to own your words. Don't let your words own you.

You will have to, one day, give an account for every word you have spoken, so speak wisely because once you say it, you can't get it back.