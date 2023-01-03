YouDay: Tomorrow will not wait

Don't allow your dreams to die.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Author Langston Hughes once said, "hold fast to dreams, for if dreams die, life is a broken-winged bird that cannot fly."

A bird with a broken wing is incapable of fulfilling its intended purpose - to fly. If you allow your dream to die, you are literally telling the world that what you have to offer is irrelevant and not needed.

God didn't give you a dream to waste His time, but gave you a dream because the world needs what you are carrying.

You alone possess the answer to a lingering question that exists in this world today. Whatever you've been called to do, do it without delay. Tomorrow shouldn't have to wait for what you are fully capable of providing now.

