YouDay: Understanding why people are in our lives

Coach LaMonte breaks it down three ways: people are in our lives for a reason, a season, or a lifetime.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The late, great Maya Angelou said it perfectly: "When a person tells or shows you who they are, believe them the first time".

We all have that intuition about people but tend to deny our feelings, giving some the benefit of the doubt. However, that doubt screams loud when the mask comes off. I know over the course of my life that I have known the character of a person through my internal meter, yet ignored it. Am I alone?

Only time will expose the true intention and character of those we welcome into our lives. You must escape the grip of people who want to control you -preventing you from being you. Never hold a person beyond the assignment they were created for concerning your life.

Remember some are there for a reason, some for a season, and some for a lifetime. Let's stop placing reason and season people in permanent lifetime roles. Keep in mind you become who you surround yourself with.